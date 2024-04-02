Face of Sana Khan's son Tariq Jamil revealed in leaked video

Fans say the child takes after his mother

Tue, 02 Apr 2024 01:07:43 PKT

MUMBAI (Web Desk) – A leaked video clip reveals the face of the son of former Indian actor Sana Khan with netizens’ comments that the child takes after his mother.

Sana Khan, known for her privacy, has been cautious about revealing her son’s face to the public since his birth in July 2023.

Sana and her husband, Mufti Anas, welcomed their first child, son Saiyad Tariq Jamil, and have kept his identity under wraps.

However, a recent video of Sana Khan exiting a venue with her son has surfaced on Instagram, garnering attention from fans.

In the clip, viewers catch a glimpse of Tariq Jamil, who bears a striking resemblance to his mother.