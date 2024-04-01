Mehwish Hayat to share screen with Yo Yo Honey Singh

The announcement has stirred excitement within both Pakistani and Indian entertainment spheres

Mon, 01 Apr 2024 03:18:47 PKT

(Web Desk) - Pakistani actor Mehwish Hayat has announced her inaugural collaboration with Bollywood rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh.

This unexpected news surfaced on Mehwish’s Instagram account, where she shared a captivating snapshot featuring herself alongside the renowned Indian rapper, alongside celebrity stylist Rao Ali Khan.

Dressed in an elegant white ensemble adorned with subtle jewelry, Mehwish beamed a radiant smile and flashed a thumbs-up gesture, while Honey exuded his signature rapper flair in a black T-shirt and pants.

She wrote, "Teamed up with my favourite desi kalakaar, Yo Yo Honey Singh, on an electrifying new track. Stay tuned for the release!”

