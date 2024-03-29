Iftar Time Ramadan 18
Death anniversary of veteran actor Latif Kapadia being observed today

Entertainment

He received the prestigious Pride of Performance award in 2001

KARACHI (Web Desk) - The 22nd death anniversary of legendary stage and television actor Latif Kapadia is being observed today (Friday).

He was born on March 27, 1934. Latif Kapadia began his career as a stage actor and later stated working in Pakistan Television (PTV) dramas.

His TV plays that earned him fame were ‘Qissa Sotay Jagtay Ka’, ‘Ek Din Ka Sultan’, ‘Baarish’, ‘Fifty Fifty’, ‘Nadan Nadia’, and ‘Shikast-e-Arzoo’.

Latif Kapadia also performed in numerous films.

Also Read: SUNSET 2023 - Gone but not forgotten

He received the prestigious Pride of Performance award in 2001.

Latif Kapadia passed away on March 29, 2002 in Karachi.

