Ayesha Omar details her road accident, shares tips for mental health

Says unnecessary stress affects mental, physical health

(Web Desk) - Actor Ayesha Omar in a Ramazan transmission shared detail of her road accident and gave tips for mental health.

Talking about the accident, Ayesha said, “Bulbulay’s shoot was going on when I took off for one day shoot for a brand named Kapray. I was with Azfar Rehman and his driver was driving the vehicle very fast on highway.

When accident happened I hit back of front seat which fractured my collarbone, it all happened because I wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

Now, I always wear seat belt even if someone is driving slow or even if I am sitting at the back of the car”.

She also said that the thought process of a person affects or manifests the life of a person. It may also affect the health of the person so one should always think positive.

"Everything is connected to your thought process. This is a scientific thing, whatever you think becomes your emotion. Unnecessary stress is not good for our health because it has a negative impact on our mental and physical health," said Ayesha Omar.

Ayesha Omar is a bold, beautiful and brilliant actor who is known for her flawless beauty and confidence.

She has appeared in notable hit dramas including Habs, Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Bulbulay. Karachi Se Lahore was Ayesha Omar’s hit feature film.

She also appeared in Texali Gate, Rehbara and other movies. Recently, Ayesha Omar is recovering from her collarbone surgery. She needs fans’ prayers as well.