Ayesha Omar takes break following complicated surgery

Entertainment Entertainment Ayesha Omar takes break following complicated surgery

The talented actor said she will work on music ideas and scripts during next four months

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 15 Mar 2024 15:17:28 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Actor and host Ayesha Omar has announced a break from the showbiz industry after undergoing a complicated surgery.

Taking to Instagram, the actor said that she underwent a surgery and doctor has advised her to take rest for four months.

“For those who don’t know, I broke my collarbone and shoulder blade in a terrible car accident on Hyderabad highway 8 years ago,” the actor said while terming it the driver’s fault.

The bone never joined even after a year of treatments and therapy, and the gap kept becoming bigger, she said.

“It was a very complicated three hour surgery,” said the actor, while sharing a prescription of an orthopedic surgeon that suggested her to take rest.

The talented actor said that she will work on music ideas and scripts during next four months.

Also Read: Why Ayesha Omar wants to leave Pakistan?

The fans wished her speedy recovery through comments on social media.

Ayesha Omar is a multifaceted personality known for her diverse career in acting, singing, hosting and entrepreneurship.