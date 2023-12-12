Ayesha Omar hints at living abroad

Her fans are upset to have this news

(Web Desk) - Ayesha Omar, a multifaceted personality known for her diverse career in acting, singing, hosting, and entrepreneurship, shared her journey and feelings about Pakistan on the FHM podcast.

Despite her love for the beauty of Hunza, Ayesha expressed concerns about safety in Pakistan, citing incidents of harassment and mugging in Karachi.

While deeply attached to her homeland, she hinted at the possibility of living abroad due to safety concerns, a sentiment influenced by her brother’s settlement in Denmark and her mother contemplating a move as well.

Ayesha is critical of successive governments’ impact on the country and contemplates a future where she may be in and out of Pakistan.

Omer’s fans are extremely saddened by this news since there’s a high possibility she will stop appearing in movies and dramas after moving abroad.