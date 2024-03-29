Zayn Malik says daughter Khai, 3, has natural ability for singing

(Web Desk) - In an interview with L'Officiel, the "What I Am" singer, 31, made rare comments about his 3-year-old daughter Khai, sharing that his little girl is starting to realize what her dad does for a living.

Asked if Khai ever joins him in the recording studio, Malik said, "It's past her bedtime. She doesn't come to the studio, but she's starting to understand that Baba sings and Baba does music."

"She asks everybody, whenever there's a song on the radio, 'Is my Baba singing?' But in front of me, she gets shy about it."

The One Direction alum also revealed that his daughter has begun to show her own musical talents.

"Khai has a lot of natural ability herself already. I know, it sounds ridiculous because she's 3, but her retention for language, especially when it's formatted in a music sense to her, has been amazing. She'll remember every song that she likes."

Adding that Khai can recall chord progressions and do runs with multiple notes, the proud dad said he's amazed at what his daughter can already do.

"I look forward to seeing what she's going to be capable of doing as she gets older," Malik shared.

Malik shares his daughter with ex Gigi Hadid, 28.

In September, Malik celebrated his daughter's birthday with a sweet tribute on Instagram. Sharing a collage of photos from her, the musician called Khai “the most amazing soul I’ve ever known.”

“Happy birthday to my everything, you are the most amazing soul I’ve ever known,” the singer began. “Every day I get with you is a blessing that I cherish beyond words.”

