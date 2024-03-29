Vlogger Shiraz, his sister Muskan meet PM

Shiraz affectionately calls him ‘Shehbaz Uncle’

(Web Desk) - Muhammad Shiraz, Pakistan’s youngest vlogger, recently had a special meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Shiraz is known for sharing videos about his simple life and experiences in his village on YouTube.

In a heartwarming meeting at the Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad, Shiraz and his sister Muskan caught the attention and affection of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Shiraz, who is only in Grade 1 and comes from the beautiful Skardu district in Gilgit Baltistan, has quickly become a YouTube sensation.

He gained over a million subscribers on his YouTube channel in just a few weeks.

People love Shiraz’s friendly personality and his genuine interest in the world around him. His popularity has grown not only in Pakistan but also in other countries.

In one of his recent videos, Shiraz talked excitedly about his upcoming visit to the Prime Minister’s House and wondered who the Prime Minister was.

To his surprise, he got to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in person and affectionately called him “Shehbaz Uncle.”

During their meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif warmly welcomed Shiraz and Muskan.

He praised their journey from being local vloggers to becoming famous internationally.

Shiraz, with his innocent charm, even jokingly said he wanted to be the Prime Minister for the day, making everyone laugh.

Shiraz’s success is not just limited to his YouTube channel. He has been invited to an event by Google in the United States, although it’s not officially confirmed yet.