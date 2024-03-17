World's youngest vlogger: A new addition to galaxies of talented people of GB

Shiraz hurtled to fame, became celebrity for his sublime vlogs featuring beauty of the region

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Gilgit-Baltistan is famous for its natural beautiful scenery worldwide.

It is the region which has produced iconic talent in mountaineering. Samina Baig, Nazir Sabir, Mohammad Ali Sadpara, and Sirbaz Khan are household names as mountaineers and high-altitude porters across the world.

Yet it is another name among the galaxies of talented people of the region. But this time not a mountaineer, but a five-year-old vlogger, Muhammad Shiraz, who hurtled to fame overnight for his sublime vlogs, depicting indigenous beauty of the region along with the harsh life of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Within a month, Shiraz’s social media attempt has made him nothing short of a celebrity.

Hailing from Ghursay, a small village of 2,000 people, and perched on the foothills of Siachen, the world's highest battlefield, Shiraz takes his viewers on a journey through swinging stony streets and Persian style houses, aside from introducing them to local festivals and celebrations.

“I want to show the beauty of my village and local life to the outside world. I just like it,” Shiraz said when asked what propelled him to join YouTube.

His father, Muhammad Taqi, who is also a vlogger, is Shiraz’s inspiration.

“I did not teach or encourage him to do that because he is too young for that. It’s just his own decision and action. I just helped him a bit,” Taqi said, while speaking to Anadolu.

Shiraz uploaded and released his first vlog last month and has already grabbed tens of thousands of subscribers and a YouTube Silver Play Button.

His broken Urdu and simple but playful storytelling style add further value to his vlogs, which go beyond the ubiquitous beauty of the region and serve as a window for viewers to peek into the daily life of the region, located in the eastern Karakoram mountain range in the Himalayas.

“The outsiders know Gilgit-Baltistan for its beauty, mountains and treks. But there is another world beyond that, which is a mix of culture, hospitality, festivities and problems,” Taqi said.

“We want to tell the world about that as well. How does snowfall impact daily life? How do locals cope with stinging cold when there are no centrally-heated houses? And how our culture and languages are different and unique,” he maintained.

“Shiraz does not only want to highlight the beauty of his region but also invite the government’s attention to provide infrastructure to areas like ours, which have a lot to offer to nature lovers,” said Taqi.

“If the government helps us to provide tourism-related facilities, these poverty-stricken areas can turn into other favorite tourist destinations,” he added.

Taqi said the internet problem is taking a toll on students, online businessmen, freelancers and vloggers like Shiraz.

“A majority of people here have no proper source of income as our agriculture lands have already been destroyed by melting glaciers, leaving freelancing and other digital businesses among a few alternatives,” he added.

The Pakistan Army swiftly responded to his viral video and encouraged him. A Pakistan Army officer gave him new equipment to enhance his vlogging endeavours.

Expressing their gratitude, Shiraz’s parents thanked the Pakistan Army for their assistance, while the local community commended the Army’s proactive approach.