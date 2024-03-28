Sahiba meets her real father for first time

(Web Desk) – Sahiba was a brilliant Pakistani film actor who joined the film industry in her teenage years.

She met with her father for the first time. She told her fans that it is for the first time she has been meeting with her real father.

In her previous interviews, Sahiba revealed that he was raised by her step father.

She shared many pictures on her Instagram with her father. Sahiba wrote, “met my father for the first time in my life”.

Sahiba informed that she met her father Imam Rabbani on 11th march for the first time in her life, which was a special and emotional experience for her.

She said that she didn’t want to upload the video but now doing it for her fans as she already told them about her father in various interviews.

She once opened up about the absence of her father in her life.

Sahiba said that she was raised by a step father and found warmth in him.

She gave multiple hit Pakistani films. Sahiba belongs to a film family as her mother Nisho Begum was a famous film actor of her times.

After delivering a few hit films, Sahiba married her co-actor Afzal Khan who is also known as Jan Rambo.

They now have two grown up sons. Their ideal couple is admired by the fans.