Entertainment Entertainment Shah Rukh Khan regrets rejecting blockbuster '3 Idiots'

The movie earned Rs460 crore

(Web Desk) - Shah Rukh Khan once wittily admitted that he is the “4th Idiot”. On being asked which film he regrets having let go off, SRK confessed that he is the 4th idiot for missing the opportunity to do Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots.

In the glitzy world of Bollywood, where action-packed films and intense face-offs between heroes and villains dominate the box office, 3 Idiots, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, was a cinematic marvel that blended emotion, comedy, and social commentary.

But did you know that this Rs 460-crore film, which later won ‘three National Awards’, was initially rejected by the biggest superstar?

'3 Idiots' featured an ensemble cast, including Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Boman Irani, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The film was loosely adapted from Chetan Bhagat’s novel Five Point Someone and revolved around the friendship of three students at an Indian engineering college, satirizing the pressures of the education system.

Before Aamir Khan stepped into the shoes of the iconic Ranchoddas Chanchad (Rancho), Rajkumar Hirani had other stars in mind.

One of the biggest superstars who rejected the project is Shah Rukh Khan. Yes, you read that right!

Initially, Hirani envisioned SRK as the lead character, but due to prior commitments, the superstar had to decline the role.

It’s fascinating to think how different the film might have been with King Khan in the lead.

'3 Idiots' shattered box office records upon its release. The film collected a staggering Rs 460 crore worldwide and became one of the highest-grossing movie at the time.

