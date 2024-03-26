Kapil Sharma returns with 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' on Netflix

The trailer for the show was unveiled by Kapil himself

Published On: Tue, 26 Mar 2024

(Web Desk) - Renowned comedian Kapil Sharma is set to dazzle audiences once again with his highly anticipated talk show, now airing on an OTT platform.

The trailer for “The Great Indian Kapil Show” was unveiled by Kapil himself, giving viewers a sneak peek into what the new Netflix series has to offer.

The show will feature guest appearances from stars like Diljit Dosanjh, Aamir Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor, with episodes already filmed.

In the teaser, Ranbir Kapoor, accompanied by his mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, graces the couch of Kapil’s show.

Diljit Dosanjh, along with director Imtiaz Ali and actress Parineeti Chopra, appeared on the show to promote their film “Amar Singh Chamkila.” Cricket fans can also look forward to episodes featuring guests Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer.

Kapil Sharma expressed his excitement for the show’s return, stating, “We’re back! The Great Indian Kapil Show is an extension of all of us, and thanks to Netflix, viewers can watch us anytime, anywhere.”

Co-star Sunil Grover echoed this sentiment, describing the show as a “homecoming” and teasing the madness and fun in store for viewers.

Fellow cast members Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and Archana Puran Singh also expressed their enthusiasm for the show’s return, promising “amazing episodes” and a “big explosion of laughter” every Saturday starting March 30th.

The first episode of “The Great Indian Kapil Show” will be available for streaming on March 30th.