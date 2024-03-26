Sehar Time Ramadan 15
Lahore
LHR
04:36 AM
Karachi
KHI
05:11 AM
Islamabad
ISB
04:38 AM
Peshawar
PWR
04:44 AM
Quetta
QTA
05:07 AM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Aima Baig, family in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah

Aima Baig, family in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah

Entertainment

She filmed herself on plane along with family members

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

(Web Desk) - Rockstar Aima Baig has embarked on a journey to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah as millions flock to the Kingdom for pilgrimage.

The Baazi singer departed from Pakistan to Makkah with family members.

Baig filmed herself on the plane along with family members. Amid the travel in the busy Umrah season, the diva looks tired.

Fans are excited to see Aima performing Umrah and the candid pictures from Holy sites.

Baig continues to be a prominent figure in the music scene, known for her chart-topping songs and captivating performances. She amassed dedicated fan base eagerly anticipating her next albums.

She also captured the spotlight with chart-topping tracks and mesmerizing performances over time.

 

Related Topics
Entertainment



Advertisement

Related News