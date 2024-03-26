Sania Mirza to greet her fans at Daawat-e-Ramazan

Running from March 27 to April 10, Daawat-e-Ramzan promises an exciting lineup of activities

Tue, 26 Mar 2024 01:05:33 PKT

HYDERABAD (Web Desk) - Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza is gearing up to connect with her fans in Hyderabad this week.

Where? At her sister and entrepreneur Anam Mirza’s eagerly awaited Ramazan expo ‘Daawat-e-Ramazan’ that is set to kick off from Wednesday.

In a video message inviting her fans and followers to the shopping and food carnival, Sania Mirza expressed, “Assalamualikum Hyderabad, I am Sania Mirza and I am coming back to Daawat-e-Ramazan. I hope to see you all there…”

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon is set to inaugurate the event on Wednesday evening, following in the footsteps of Karisma Kapoor, who attended last year’s inaugural ceremony.

With a diverse array of stalls featuring food, clothing, jewelry, and more, the expo is expected to be a grand affair.

Visitors can indulge in a variety of Ramazan delicacies, including haleem, kebabs, biryanis, and sweets.

