Neha Sharma running for Lok Sabha in upcoming elections?

Entertainment

She might contest the elections from Bihar

(Web Desk) - Neha Sharma, a popular Bollywood actor known for her roles in Telugu and Hindi films, is making headlines with rumours of her entry into politics.

The buzz suggests that she might contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Bihar.

Neha Sharma made her Bollywood debut opposite Emraan Hashmi in the film Crook (2010).

Since then, she has acted in several movies, including Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 (2013) and Tanhaji (2020). With a massive following of 21 million on Instagram, Neha has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry.

Neha’s father, Ajit Sharma, is a Congress leader and an MLA from Bihar’s Bhagalpur constituency. In a recent statement to reporters, Ajit Sharma dropped a major hint about his daughter’s political aspirations.

He revealed that both he and the party want Neha Sharma to contest in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“Congress should get Bhagalpur, we will fight and win the seat. If Congress gets Bhagalpur, I would want my daughter Neha Sharma to contest, since I am already a MLA. But if the party wants me to fight, I will do that,” Ajeet Sharma said.

However, Neha’s busy schedule, filled with events and shooting commitments, poses a challenge.

She expressed her inability to participate in the upcoming general elections due to time constraints.

 

