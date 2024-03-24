Sonam Bajwa all praise for Sajal Ali for being honoured with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz

Entertainment Entertainment Sonam Bajwa all praise for Sajal Ali for being honoured with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz

Sonam Bajwa all praise for Sajal Ali for being honoured with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz

Follow on Published On: Sun, 24 Mar 2024 17:05:08 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Famous Indian Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa could not stop herself from praising Sajal Ali who received Tamgha-e-Imtiaz on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

397 people associated with various fields were honoured with distinguished awards on the Pakistan Day.

In the said video, Sajal Ali is dressed in a white dress, while her performance was also mentioned before being awarded the Presidential Award (Tamgha Imtiaz).

In the caption of the post, Sajal thanked the Almighty for receiving the medal of distinction. After thanking his family and fans, she wrote “I got this honour because of my mother's prayers.”

While her fans have been congratulating her, Sonam Bajwa also from praised Sajal for the achievement.

Sonam Bajwa wrote in the comment section of Sajal's post that "Sajal you truly deserve this honor, I am your biggest fan".

Apart from Sonam Bajwa, Indian actor Sami Chahal also commented and called Sajal Ali rightly entitled to this honour.

