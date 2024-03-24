Atif Aslam celebrates first birthday of his daughter Haleema

Atif is a proud father to three children, with Haleema being the youngest addition to their family

Sun, 24 Mar 2024 03:24:03 PKT

ISLAMABAD: (Web Desk) - Singer Atif Aslam melted hearts across social media as he celebrated his daughter Haleema’s birthday by sharing adorable glimpses of her with the world.

Atif, who is married to Sara Bharwana, is a proud father to three children, with Haleema being the youngest addition to their family.

In a touching post on social media, Atif introduced his little princess to the world, showcasing her charming smile and cute piggy tails.

Alongside the precious photos, he wrote a heartfelt message, “Baba has kept princess shoe in his pocket, jab Haleema ko chahaye ho ga bta dena.

The photos of Haleema swiftly captured the hearts of netizens, quickly going viral and amassing over 100,000 likes within just 30 minutes of being shared.

Last year, Atif shared the joyous news of Haleema’s arrival on social media but kept her face hidden from view.

He wrote in the caption, “Finally the wait is over. The new queen of my heart has arrived Both baby and Sarah are fine Alhamdulilah.