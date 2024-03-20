Govt asks father of Moose Wala to prove legality of newborn

It is accused of harassment

(Web Desk) - Balkaur Singh and his wife Charan Kaur welcomed a baby boy on March 17, nearly two years after they lost their only son, Sidhu Moose Wala.

Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh has accused the Punjab government of harassment after he welcomed his second son.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Balkaur Singh said, "Due to the blessings of Waheguru, we got our Shubhdeep back.

But the government is harassing me since morning, asking me to furnish documents of the baby. They are questioning me to prove that this child is legal."

The aged couple opted for IVF (In vitro fertilisation) to conceive the baby, though Balkaur Singh did not mention it.

In December 2021, the government brought the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act which imposes a strict age limit for IVF procedures, with guidelines stipulating an age range of 21–50 years for women and 21–55 years for men.

"I want to request the government, especially Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, to allow for all treatments to be over. I belong here and will come to any place you call me (for questioning)," Balkaur Singh said.

Balkaur Singh said he followed all the legal procedures and would produce all the documents.

Sidhu Moose Wala was murdered by assailants on May 29, 2022, in Punjab's Mansa district. He was 28.

It was in the same year that he contested the Punjab Assembly elections on a Congress ticket from Mansa but lost.