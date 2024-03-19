Death anniversary of Muhammad Ali being observed today

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The 18th death anniversary of legendary Pakistani actor Muhammad Ali is being observed today (Tuesday).

Muhammad Ali was born on 19th April 1931 at Rampur in India.

He joined Radio Pakistan Hyderabad station as a broadcaster in 1956.

Later, he moved to Radio Pakistan Karachi where its then Director General Zulfiqar Ali Bukhari became his mentor for his acting career.

He started his film career in 1962. He was the lead actor and 'hero' in 94 films. He won the Nigar awards for record ten times during his career.

The actor was known as 'Shahansha-e-Jazbat' (Emperor of Emotions) by his fans and he remained the leading figure of Pakistani cinema for more than two decades.

Ali was one of the leading actors of Lollywood's golden age and his contribution for Pakistani cinema will always be remembered.

He married to actor Zeba and the couple was known as ‘Ali-Zeb’.

He also established the Ali-Zeb Foundation when he was at the peak of his career. The Ali-Zeb Foundation worked for the poor artists of the country.

Muhammad Ali performed in more than 250 movies and was included in the 25 greatest actors of Asia by CNN survey.

He was also given the Pride of Performance and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz awards.

He died on March 19, 2006 in Lahore due to heart attack.