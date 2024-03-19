Shah Rukh Khan introduces collection from son's brand

Entertainment Entertainment Shah Rukh Khan introduces collection from son's brand

Priced at Rs 99,000, each jacket is hand-signed by Shah Rukh Khan

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 19 Mar 2024 02:08:50 PKT

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Last Sunday, Shah Rukh Khan proudly introduced the latest lineup from his son Aryan Khan’s streetwear brand, D’yavol X.

The new collection called Triple Threat X-2, marks a continuation of the brand’s signature edgy style with a dark twist.

Featuring a range of apparel including T-shirts, crop tops, hoodies, and denim jackets, the Triple Threat collection quickly garnered attention.

Within hours of its release, certain items from the collection were in high demand, leading to swift sell-outs on the website.

Of particular interest is the denim jacket, which was spotted on Shah Rukh Khan himself and later on his daughter, Suhana Khan.

Priced at a hefty Rs 99,000, each jacket comes with the unique distinction of being hand-signed by Shah Rukh Khan. It is now sold out.

The hoodies, another highlight of the collection, are priced at Rs 41,000 and Rs 40,000 respectively, while the crop tops, as seen on Suhana in promotional material, come in at Rs 16,000 each.

T-shirts, showcased by both Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan in the campaign, are available for Rs 21,500 a piece. Additionally, the latest collection introduces cargo pants priced at Rs 35,000.

Well, the prices of the latest collection are lower compared to Aryan’s debut collection in 2023, which featured a piece priced at Rs 2 lakh.

Despite of skyrocketing prices, the debut collection witnessed a rapid surge in sales, with several items, including Shah Rukh Khan’s signature hoodie adorned with an ‘X,’ selling out within hours, priced at Rs 2,00,555.

With the Triple Threat X-2 collection generating significant buzz, it’s evident that DyavolX continues to make waves in the fashion world.