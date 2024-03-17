Aamir Khan breaks down while sharing his father's hardships

Entertainment Entertainment Aamir Khan breaks down while sharing his father's hardships

Today, Aamir Khan stands as one of the wealthiest actors in India

Follow on Published On: Sun, 17 Mar 2024 03:18:05 PKT

(Web Desk) – In an interview, actor Aamir Khan opened up about the financial difficulties his family faced during his childhood.

He choked up as he recalled how his father struggled to pay their school fees.

He tearfully shared that the fees, even as low as 6 rupees for the 6th standard, were beyond their means.

He broke down while sharing about witnessing his Abba’s hardships despite his relentless efforts and hard work in the industry.

“The thing that used to trouble us the most, jo sabse zyada humko takleef deti thi woh Abba Jaa ko dekh k. Woh bahaut simple aur seedhe insaan the,” he said.

He further added, “Mujhe yaad hai jab hamara school ka uniform banta tha, Ammi jo hain woh extra fabric fold karke daalti thi taaki humlog ko nayi pant banane zaroorat na pade. 2 ya 3 saal tak araam se chalti thi.”

“Jo life Abba jaan ne aur ammi dee hai, woh bahaut achi life thi. With all the problems and everything.

And they looked after us very well,” Aamir said with tears in his eyes.

Today, Aamir Khan stands as one of the wealthiest actors in India, with a net worth nearing 2000 crore.

In addition to his acting prowess, Khan also runs his own production house.

On the professional front, Aamir Khan is currently shooting for his next project ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ which is expected to hit the screens on Christmas this year.

Aamir Khan, the celebrated Bollywood actor known for his meticulous performances, turned 59 yesterday.