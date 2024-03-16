Amitabh Bachchan refutes reports of his angioplasty

The Indian media had claimed that Bachchan underwent with the angioplasty on March 15

Sat, 16 Mar 2024 11:59:28 PKT

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has refuted the reports of his angioplasty as he said that he is fine.

Earlier, Indian media had reported that the Bollywood veteran was admitted in Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai due to some breathing issue.

The Indian media had claimed that Bachchan underwent with the angioplasty procedure on March 15.

However, a latest clip of Bollywood star surfaced on social media in which he was seen completely healthy.

Bachchan was seen coming out of the stadium after watching the final match of Indian Street Premier League (ISPL).

Talking to media, the legendary actor said that all such news are fake and he is alright.

Amitabh Bachchan watched the final match of Indian Street Premier League with his son Abhishek Bachchan.