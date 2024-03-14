Aamir Khan wants to promote young actors in Bollywood

He has expressed his desire to promote new talent in Hindi film industry

(Web Desk) - Aamir Khan who is coming up with back to back films as a producer has expressed his desire to promote new talent in the Hindi film industry. Here's what he said.

After Laal Singh Chadha, Aamir Khan hasn't announced his next film as an actor but he is coming up with back-to-back films as a producer. His latest production Laapataa Ladies released on March 1 and his next film Sitaare Zameen Par is gearing up for release on Christmas 2024.

Soon after that, Lahore 1947 is expected to be released on Republic Day 2025. As Aamir gets consistent as a producer, he has expressed his interest in promoting young and new actors in Bollywood.

During a recent fan interaction on Instagram, Aamir Khan talked about the importance of the audience's support for small films with new and emerging actors.

"I really want to promote young and new actors, if you like a movie and it doesn't have stars in it, then do support it because it greatly benefits good films and the film industry,"

Talking about the positive response his recent production Laapataa Ladies received, Aamir shared that the film successfully launched three new actors, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastava.

The superstar and filmmaker also talked about Sitaare Zameen Par and shared that the Christmas release will be a thorough entertainer.

"The same amount that Taare Zameen Par has made you cry, Sitaare Zameen Par will make you laugh," he said.

Pinkvilla exclusively shared that Genelia Deshmukh has been finalized as the female lead of Sitaare Zameen Par.

The shoot of Sitaare Zameen Par is expected to be an extensive schedule of 70 to 80 working days, making it one of Aamir's fastest film deliveries due to meticulous pre-production.