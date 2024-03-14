Shah Rukh Khan pauses shooting during Ramazan

He prioritises fasting and spiritual reflection during this time

(Web Desk) - Currently observing Ramazan, Shah Rukh Khan, known for his devout religious practices, is unlikely to engage in shooting during this holy month.

He prioritises fasting and spiritual reflection during this time. It seems like he has now put a pause in his professional commitments and will bounce back to shooting after Eid which expected to fall on April 11.

Recently, a report in Indian Today also confirmed that shooting for Suhana Khan’s project is slated to commence in May and she is currently preparing for her role. He is likely to start Pathaan 2 shooting only after wrapping his daughter’s project.

Meanwhile, King Khan has been supporting his son, Aryan, with his series ‘Stardom,’ currently in production in Mumbai. He’s been actively involved, overseeing his son’s work and providing valuable feedback.

Fans can expect Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the shooting sets after Eid, as he dedicates this period to his religious observance and family commitments.