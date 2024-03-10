Death anniversary of film director Masood Pervez being observed today

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The 23rd death anniversary of renowned film director Masood Pervez is being observed today (Sunday).

Masood Parvez was born in Amritsar, British India in 1918. He was a close relative of distinguished short story writer Saadat Hassan Manto.

After partition, he migrated to Pakistan and settled in Lahore. Beli was his directorial debut.

He directed and produced Urdu and Punjabi films, including super-hit Heer Ranjha, Zehr e Ishq, Koil and Khak aur Khoon.

He was given famous Nigar Award twice.

He died on March 10, 2001 in Lahore.