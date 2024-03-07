Emraan Hashmi eating same meal every single day for two years

Says his wife is unhappy with his meal plan

MUMBAI: (Web Desk) - Emraan Hashmi, the name brings to mind pictures of intense roles, smoldering gazes, and a certain enigma that has made him stand out in Bollywood.

In a recent interview with Janice Sequeira, the actor made a surprising confession, saying he has been eating the same meal every single day for the past two years.

The actor shared that his wife has been jokingly “threatening” to divorce him because she can’t stand his boring food choices.

Emraan revealed that he does not eat the same food as his family. However, his wife is unhappy with his meal plan.

The actor admitted that although this diet can be dull at times, he follows it anyway because along with daily exercise sessions; there’s something specific about wanting a certain kind of physique.