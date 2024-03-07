One more movie of Salman Khan postponed

It seems some issues are causing this delay

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - The collaboration between Sooraj Barjatya and Salman Khan, which had been highly anticipated, has been postponed indefinitely.

Those hoping for a reunion between the two will have to be patient as it seems some issues are causing this delay.

The last time Sooraj Barjatya and Salman Khan collaborated was on the movie Prem Rattan Dhan Payo, which came out nine years ago.

Since then, fans have eagerly awaited a reunion between the two for another project. Unfortunately, it appears this wish will not be granted anytime soon.

Scripting woes

According to Zoom TV reports scripting their next project is proving difficult. Although many subjects have been considered over the years, finding the perfect script remains elusive.

Last year they thought they had found Prem Ki Shaadi, but after six months of work, Salman rejected the latest draft. He wants to do something different and untried.

As things stand, the next Salman-Sooraj collaboration is unlikely to happen soon.

“In between, Salman persuaded Sooraj to direct a film with other actors (Uchhaiwith Amitabh Bachchan). But now Sooraj is very clear on this: he will direct a film only when Salman agrees to the script.

It could be six months, ten years, or never at all. But the next Sooraj Barjatya directorial will star Salman Khan. That’s a must,” the source informs.

Nevertheless, it seems like Sooraj Barjatya is still intent on making the film. There have been reports that he has reached out to Shahid Kapoor about taking over as the lead character.

According to Peeping Moon reports, Shahid Kapoor will replace Salman Khan in Sooraj Barjatya’s upcoming film “Prem Ki Shaadi.”

Shahid has previously collaborated with Barjatya on the popular movie “Vivah” and is well-versed in family dramas.