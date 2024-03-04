FIA clears Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in money laundering, tax evasion probe

This decision comes after an exhaustive review of the singer's financial and travel records

Published On: Mon, 04 Mar 2024 06:49:17 PKT

(Web Desk) - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has officially closed its investigation into renowned singer Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, citing no evidence of involvement in money laundering, tax evasion, or any other illegal activities.

This decision comes after an exhaustive review of the singer's financial and travel records, amidst allegations concerning frequent international travel and financial irregularities.

An inquiry launched in January targeted 182 frequent travelers from Lahore International Airport, aiming to identify potential currency smuggling or money laundering activities.

Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, a celebrated figure with a prolific career both locally and internationally, found his name on the list.

The investigation scrutinized travel data supplied by the Immigration Deputy Director at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.

Despite the scrutiny, FIA's Lahore Zone additional director confirmed that the competent authority found no incriminating evidence against Khan or others, leading to the closure of the case.

Amidst the investigation, Khan's former manager, Salman Ahmed, raised concerns over the singer's earnings, which reportedly exceeded Rs8 billion over 12 years from local and international concerts.

These allegations prompted a review of Khan's tax compliance and financial dealings. However, sources within the FIA and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) verified that Khan has been diligent in tax payments on all his earnings.

The FBR, which had previously issued several notices to Khan regarding taxation matters, acknowledged that all dues had been cleared by his accountants.

After a thorough examination of Khan's tax records and in consultation with the FBR, the FIA has issued a clean chit to the singer.

This decision underscores the importance of due process and the need for solid evidence in allegations of financial misconduct. Khan's case highlights the challenges and complexities of investigating high-profile individuals in the digital age, where financial transactions span global borders.

The closure of this case not only clears Khan's name but also reinforces the integrity of investigative processes in handling allegations of economic crimes.