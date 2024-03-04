Sania attends Atif Aslam's concert in Dubai

(Wed Desk) - On the 2nd of March, 2024, Dubai was the venue for the magical concert, which was the best musical performance in the history of the city; it was a result of the acting of the legend Atif Aslam at the Coca-Cola Arena.

The celebrated Pakistani playback singer, songwriter, composer, and actor, who has a reputation for using soulful tunes in his popular songs, entertained the audience with his amazing journey.

But the surprises didn’t end there. Amidst the sea of music enthusiasts, tennis star Sania Mirza made a notable appearance.

Sania, who had kept her personal life away from the public eye, was seen enjoying Atif Aslam’s performance.

She shared her excitement through an Instagram story, capturing the magic of the evening.

Atif Aslam’s performance was not just a solo act; it was a collaboration with the mesmerising Firdaus Orchestra. This visionary all-women ensemble, featuring 50 talented musicians, is mentored by none other than the maestro AR Rahman.

Together, they weaved a tapestry of culture, nostalgia, and musical brilliance.

The audience was treated to Atif’s soul-stirring renditions of songs like “Pehli Dafa,” “Jeena Jeena,” “Rafta Rafta,” and “Dil Diyan Gallan.”

His smooth vocals resonated through the arena, leaving hearts touched and spirits uplifted.

Sania Mirza, a former India tennis star, had been in the spotlight for her high-profile marriage to Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik.

However, their union faced challenges, and recently, news broke that they had been separated for a few months. Shoaib Malik’s third marriage to popular Pakistani actor Sana Javed further confirmed their separation.

Despite the difficulties, she remains resilient and focused on co-parenting their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik.