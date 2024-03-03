Eighth Women International Film Festival kicks off in Islamabad

The two-day event showcased thirty-one short and feature length films

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The eighth edition of Women International Film Festival (WIFF) kicked off here in Islamabad on Saturday.

The two-day event showcased thirty-one short and feature length films received from several countries including Britain, Iran, France, Germany, Ukraine, Spain, Lebanon, Egypt, Russia, Estonia, Poland, Japan, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Chile, Turkey and Argentina.

Five films were also made by Pakistani film makers which include ‘Hum Awaaz’, ‘Made with Love’, ‘Prolific Hustling’, ‘Woman of Courage’, and ‘10 more minutes’.

The jury panel comprised of esteemed filmmakers including Mehreen Jabbar, Usman Mukhtar and Marya Javed.

The festival is underway with the support of Spanish, German, French and Ukraine embassies.

WIFF is a Pakistan based initiative trying to encourage and facilitate young girls and women to use self-expression, storytelling, and fiction through filmmaking.

The founder and director of the festival Madeeha Raza extensively talked about the eight years journey of the initiative.

She discussed the exponential and organic growth of festival and how it became the vibrant platform for young filmmakers.