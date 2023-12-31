Indian movies can revive our local cinema industry: Faysal Quraishi

People of Pakistan also want to watch the Indian movies in our cinemas, says the actor

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Versatile actor and host Faysal Quraishi has favoured the idea of screening Indian movies to revive the Pakistani cinemas.

In his latest interview, the veteran actor extensively talked about his career, industry and private life.

“I am a patriotic Pakistani but you will have to run the Bollywood movies in our local cinemas to revive the industry,” said the actor.

He added that the people of Pakistan also want to watch the Indian movies in our cinemas.

The actor was of the view that both the countries should normalise their ties as the move will help us a lot.

Quraishi is one of the most prolific actors with over 20 national awards to his credit.