Faysal Quraishi all set to make Punjabi film debut

Abu Aleeha is directing the film and he revealed that it will be a high-octane action thriller

Fri, 10 Nov 2023

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Faysal Quraishi is set to make his Punjabi film debut, starring in ‘Mango Jatt’, which will be directed by Abu Aleeha.

The big-budget film is set to redefine Punjabi cinema and will bring together popular actors from Punjab and Sindh.

Speaking about Mango Jatt, Abu said: “The movie is unique in the sense that it is casting experienced theatre actors from both Punjab and Sindh.”

The script has been written and now, the casting process is underway. It is reported that negotiations are in full swing with three A-list actresses, who are vying for the female lead.

Abu said the chosen actress will bring her charm to Mango Jatt.

The filmmaker added: “We’re also in talks with three big female actors for the role of a protagonist in the film and are yet to finalise a name.”

Mango Jatt is expected to have a cinema release to coincide with Eidul Fitr 2024, which will fall on April 10.