Katrina says, 'you have to be grateful if you are hardworking'

The actor spills beans on her hardworking tag

Follow on Published On: Thu, 28 Dec 2023 02:00:10 PKT

(Web Desk) - During an interview, when Katrina Kaif was questioned that she was deemed as the most hardworking actor in Bollywood, the star replied, "I think you have to be grateful with what you get so hardworking it is. Yes sir, I am hardworking."

She then revealed, "Hrithik told me once you have workers hands. I said 'okay I have workers hand and I'm hardworking. I mean I don't mind I'll take it.

I think there's lot to be said for working hard and pursuing your dreams and achieving your dreams just by working really hard.

Not everyone is going to be described as you know genius and brilliant and that's okay. I'm alright."

During the conversation, Katrina shared an interesting anecdote about her Merry Christmas co-star Vijay Sethupathi.

She said,“I have to tell you something, you probably don't know, a lot of people here. Vijay sir is very philosophical and he’s very very wise. He’s not a big conversationalist, at least on the film.”

About Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas is directed by Sriram Raghavan and written by him, Pooja Ladha Surti, Arijit Biswas and Anukriti Pandey.

The film stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles alongside Radhika Apte, and Ashwini Kalsekar.

There are different actors for different versions of the film as it has been shot in both Hindi and Tamil.

While Sanjay Kapoor and Vinay Pathak appear in the Hindi version, Radhika Sarathkumar and Gayathrie appear in the Tamil one.

It marks the first collaboration between Sriram, Vijay and Katrina.

Merry Christmas was earlier supposed to be released in December this year.

It has now been pushed to release theatrically on January 12, 2024.