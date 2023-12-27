Ali Zafar urges classical music lovers not to go for shortcuts

Singer shared a captivating video in which he was singing a classic super-hit of Kishore Kumar

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Famous singer Ali Zafar urges the lovers of classical music not to go for shortcuts and focus on the art.

Taking to Instagram, the singer shared a captivating video in which he was singing a classic super-hit Tere Mere Milan Ki Yeh Raina originally sung by legendary Kishore Kumar.

“For those who are into old school classics. Simpler times. All musicians would rehearse and record together. No mistakes allowed. No auto tuners,” the 43-year-old singer wrote.

“Emphasis on poetry and composition with complete justice done by singers to rightfully express the emotion as required by the music director and the screenplay of the film,” shared Ali Zafar, who enjoys a whopping 5.8 million followers on Instagram.

Zafar added, “If you want to make it and sustain it. Work hard on the craft. Focus on the art. No shortcuts.”