Netizens troll Hareem Farooq as she emulates Malaika Arora’s walking style

Tue, 26 Dec 2023 17:55:47 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistan entertainment industry talented actor Hareeq Farooq never ceases to amaze fans with her acting prowess as well as doing unexpected things.

Various social media platforms shared the unique walking style of Hareem that resonated with the famous manner in which Arora is seen in parties and at random places.

In the video, Hareeq can be seen walking in a bold manner as she is copying Arora.

Moreover, cameraman can be heard calling Hareem by the name Malaika that made the claim of social media even more strong that she was emulating the ‘Dil Se’ actor.