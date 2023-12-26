Fans concerned as Mahira Khan attends film festival on wheelchair

Actor arrived in Jeddah Film Festival on wheelchair before walking with the help of a stick

Published On: Tue, 26 Dec 2023 16:07:59 PKT

KARACHI (Web Desk) - The fans were perturbed as Pakistan’s superstar Mahira Khan was seen on a wheelchair at an event in Saudi Arabia.

The actor arrived in Jeddah Film Festival on a wheelchair before walking with the help of a stick. She also had a plaster at her leg while she faced difficulty during walking.

The fans were really disturbed after seeing Mahira in this condition but no one knew what exactly happened to her.

Earlier this month, the fans were in guessing game when Mahira was spotted with a ‘walking stick’ in a party. Mahira’s close friend Nina Kashif threw a party for the newly-wed couple.

Nina had shared some photographs on her Instagram in which the Raees actor was seen in black and white dress while holding a walking stick.

The Lollywood diva had tied the knot with her old friend Salim Karim in October this year.