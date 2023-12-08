What happened to Mahira? Fans in search of answer

Updated On: Fri, 08 Dec 2023 14:13:52 PKT

KARACHI (Web Desk) - The fans are in a guessing game as Pakistan’s superstar Mahira Khan is spotted with a ‘walking stick’ in a party.

Mahira’s close friend Nina Kashif threw a party for the newly-wed couple just recently.

Actors Ayesha Omar, Momal Sheikh and other showbiz stars were also there in the party.

Nina shared some photographs on her Instagram in which the Raees actor was seen in black and white dress while holding a walking stick.

“What happened to Mahira Khan? Why is she standing with the support of a walking stick,” a social media user commented on the post.

The fans are in a guessing game but Mahira and her friend Nina didn’t respond.

The Lollywood diva had tied the knot with her old friend Salim Karim in October this year.



