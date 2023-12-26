Legendary poet Munir Niazi's 17th death anniversary today

He wrote poetry both in Urdu and Punjabi languages

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The 17th death anniversary of renowned poet Munir Niazi is being observed today (Tuesday).

Born on April 9, 1923, in the city of Hoshiarpur in Eastern Punjab, India, Munir Niazi left an indelible mark on the literary landscape with his profound and evocative poetry.

Munir Niazi's Urdu poetic collections include masterpieces such as "Is Bay Wafa Ka Sheher," "Tez Hawa Aur Tanha Phool," "Jangal Mein Dhanak," "Dushmano Ke Darmiyan Shaam," "Safaid Din Ki Hawa," "Aghaz-e-Zamana Mein Dobara," "Siyaah Shab Ka Samundar," "Maah-e-Muneer," "Pehli Baat He Aakhri Thi," "Ek Dua Jo Main Bhool Gaya Tha," and "Mohabbat Ab Nahi Hogi," along with the series "Ek Tasalsul Ke Naam."

His Punjabi poetry collections, including "Char Chup Cheezan," and "Rasta Dasan Wale Taare," have also been widely acclaimed.

Munir Niazi extended his literary talents to the world of cinema by composing melodies for numerous films.

His exceptional contributions were duly recognised by the Government of Pakistan, which bestowed upon him the 'Presidential Pride of Performance' and 'Sitara-e-Imtiaz.' Additionally, the Pakistan Academy of Letters honoured him with the 'Kamal-e-Fun Award.'

Munir Niazi bid farewell to this world on December 26, 2006, in Lahore.