Arbaaz Khan, Shura Khan are now married

Entertainment Entertainment Arbaaz Khan, Shura Khan are now married

Their wedding ceremony was low-key

Follow on Published On: Mon, 25 Dec 2023 05:27:47 PKT

(Web Desk) - Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan are now husband and wife. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony on December 24.

Their wedding was held at Arbaaz's sister, Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai.

Arbaaz Khan and Shura's wedding ceremony was low-key. The nikah ceremony has been completed, with the entire family in attendance, including brothers Salman Khan and Sohail Khan, parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan, and son Arhaan Khan.

Good friend Raveena Tandon, who shares a close bond with the bride, Shura Khan, graced the ceremony along with her daughter, Rasha Tandon.

Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh were also in attendance.

Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan met on the sets of his new film 'Patna Shukla’.

The actor was previously married to Malaika Arora. The two announced their separation in March 2016 and officially got divorced on May 11, 2017, 19 years after they got married in 1998.

On the other hand, going by Shura is a Bollywood make-up artist and has closely worked with Raveena Tandon and her daughter, Rasha Thadani.