Jamia Binoria fatwa declares TikTok haram

In the past, many clerics have called for restrictions on TikTok

Published On: Mon, 25 Dec 2023 04:26:19 PKT

(Web Desk) - Jamia Binoria has issued a fatwa declaring the use of TikTok haram (forbidden).

This is not the first time TikTok has faced criticism from religious scholars in Pakistan. In the past, various clerics have called for restrictions on TikTok, citing concerns about the spread of immodesty and indecency.

The recent fatwa from Jamia Binoria Town takes this opposition to a new level, designating TikTok as the epicenter of modern-day turmoil.

The fatwa issued under reference number 144211200409 lists approximately ten reasons why TikTok is considered unauthorised and ‘haram’ according to Islamic teachings.

Among the reasons highlighted are the presence of explicit images and videos, including the creation of inappropriate content featuring women.

The fatwa contends that TikTok poses a growing and dangerous threat in the current context.

According to the online fatwa released by the institution, TikTok is deemed not only religiously impermissible but also dangerous.

The platform is criticized for hosting videos that include objectionable content and waste time, thereby diverting users from more productive and virtuous activities.

The fatwa further emphasises the creation of videos mocking religious scholars and religious practices on TikTok, stating that the platform is not only used for inappropriate content but also for ridiculing and mocking religious values.

The religious institution asserts that the reasons outlined in the fatwa make the use of TikTok ‘haram’ in Sharia.

Those who continue to use the app, despite the fatwa, are warned that they may find themselves entangled in sinful activities, making it nearly impossible to avoid such transgressions.