Sundal Khattak starts political journey by filing nomination papers for upcoming polls

My goal revolves around empowering women, she says

Published On: Sun, 24 Dec 2023 22:13:23 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - TikTok celebrity Sundal Khattak also filed her documents for a women's reserved seat from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the deadline for candidates hoping to contest future polls ends today (Sunday).

Sundal stated she has entering politics with the goal to solve the problems that her hometown suffers, including inadequate road infrastructure and a lack of basic services like gas, electricity, and water.

My goal revolves around empowering women,” she gave detail about her political agenda.

In response to a query about whether or not she has association with any political party, Sundal Shamm disclosed that she has offers from multiple political parties.

However, the well-known social media figure declined to reveal her political affiliation at the time.