Remembering legendary poet and lyricist Qateel Shifai

(Web Desk) – It is 104th birth anniversary of Urdu poet Qateel Shifai, who earned fame as a film lyricist, today.

Qateel Shifai was born in Haripur district as Muhammad Aurangzeb on December 24, 1919.

He adopted Qateel Shifai as his pen name in 1938. Qateel was his nom de plume while he added word Shifai to honour his ustaad (teacher) Hakeem Mohammed Yahya Shifa Khanpuri, whom he considered his mentor.

His father died in 1935 and he had to quit education to support his family. He moved to Rawalpindi and started working for a transport company.

In 1946, he was called to Lahore by Nazir Ahmed to work as assistant editor of the monthly Adab-e-Latif, a literary magazine published since 1936. His first ghazal was published in the Lahore weekly Star.

In January 1947, he wrote songs of a film by a Lahore-based film producer, Dewan Sardari Lal. His first film as a lyricist in Pakistan was Teri Yaad in 1948.

He penned songs for 201 Pakistani and Indian films.

He won first Nigar Award for film Anarkali in 1958 and second for movie Naila in 1965.

Qateel Shifai was awarded Pride of Performance, Adamjee Literary Award and Amir Khusro Award in India. He was also given Special Millennium Nigar Award for his lifetime contributions to Pakistan film industry.

He also wrote songs of Bollywood movies Sir (1993), Yeh Hai Mumbai Meri Jaan and Bade Dilwala which were released in 1999.

His notable Pakistani films include Intezar, Shaheed, Qaidi, Seema, Chingari and Naila.

He penned poetry books Gajar, Amokhta and Bargad, and autobiography Ghungru Toot Gaye.

Qateel Shifai died on July 11, 2001.