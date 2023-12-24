Fans celebrate 73rd birth anniversary of versatile actor Moin Akhtar

KARACHI (Dunya News) – It is 73rd birth anniversary of one of the most talented and versatile actors of Pakistan, Moin Akhtar, today.

Moin, who rose to stardom from the Pakistan Television, was born in Karachi on December 24, 1950. He was an actor par excellence, be it serious or comic role.

Be it TV plays or the silver screen, Moin left an indelible impression of his talent in every medium.

Besides television and films, Moin showed his skills as a stage artist, comedian, impersonator, host, writer, singer, director and producer.

He started his career from Radio Pakistan in 1966 and switched over to mini-screen. He became an icon through his depiction of a shrewd lady Rozi. His career spanned more than 45 years – from childhood in the Radio Pakistan and every medium of entertainment – until a year before his death in 2011.

Moin teamed up with another iconic comedian Umer Sharif and starred in a series of stage plays, including Bakra Qiston Pe and Budha Ghar Pe Hai.

He hosted talk shows Yes Sir No Sir and Moin Akhter Show and set new standards in the field. In the show Loose Talk, he appeared as a different character in each episode with a total of more than 400 episodes along with Anwar Maqsood.

He was awarded Pride of Performance in 1996, Sitara-i-Imtiaz in 2011 and Best Actor at PTV Awards in 2000.

Moin died on 22 April 2011.