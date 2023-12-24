Mexican singer beats out Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, as YouTube's most-streamed artist

24-year-old Peso Pluma has been making record-breaking crossover strides on Mexican music in 2023

(Web Desk) - Peso Pluma, the singer who has been pioneering regional Mexican music into the mainstream charts, is YouTube's most-viewed artist of 2023, beating out the likes of such superstars as Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Drake and more.

The 24-year-old musician (real name Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija) racked up 8.5 billion views on the platform, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which was enough to push him ahead of a list of heavyweight names.

He told the outlet that he feels "humble and grateful" for the honor.

Two of his songs — “Ella Baila Sola” with Eslabón Armado and “La Bebe (Remix)” with Yng Lvcas — additionally ranked third and fourth on YouTube’s U.S. Top 10 songs of 2023 list.

"Ella Baila Sola" is a record-breaker in and of itself, being the first regional Mexican song to reach the Top 10 in the history of the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart.

It held the No. 1 slot on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart for 19 weeks. The song went viral on TikTok following its release in March.

Peso Pluma's distinctive sound is a standout in the corridos tumbados genre, which is a take on traditional regional Mexican ballads that adds an urban flair.