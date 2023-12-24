British actor Ralph sues Disney for injury during filming TV series

He is seeking £150,000 after allegedly sustaining permanent shoulder damage

(Web Desk) - Ralph Ineson is suing Disney after allegedly suffering permanent damage from a shoulder injury sustained while filming the Disney+ TV series Willow, a sequel to the 1988 movie of the same name.

The 54-year-old British actor claimed he "fell awkwardly" and dislocated his shoulder while dressed as a knight in armor and battling a nine-foot ogre called "the Scourge" during a night shoot in South Wales in July 2021.

Ineson's lawyer said that the fall was caused by fake foam gravel that was raked improperly due to filming deadline pressure, obscuring the steps where he caught his foot and tripped, the Daily Mail reports.

According to the suit filed in London's High Court, he is seeking damages up to £150,000 ($190,500) because his ability to play "physical" roles "involving fighting and horse-riding" has been permanently impaired.

Known for his deep Yorkshire accent, Ineson rose to fame as Chris Finch in the U.K. version of The Office and has since appeared in Game of Thrones, The Witch and several Harry Potter films.