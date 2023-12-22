Dramas in 2023 – stories that kept people glued to screens

Pakistani dramas winning praise for showbiz world marred by shaky silver screen

Fri, 22 Dec 2023

By Ali Haider



The curtain is going to fall on 2023 very soon. The outgoing year saw many ups and downs. On showbiz front the year saw highs in the form of dramas which ruled the screens.

Let’s explore the drama circuit which has given many popular hits this year.



Dramas in Pakistan have been winning laurels for the showbiz industry of the country for many years.

Contrary to the lukewarm response to movies, barring a few exceptions, the other side of showbiz has projects under its banner that received massive praise and instilled an air of vivacity.

In 2023, the glitz and glamour of the drama industry of Pakistan has attracted many viewers, both domestic and abroad. Various dramas have enraptured netizens with compelling stories coupled with casts that resonated with the theme.

The positive side of the viewership is that people showered encomiums on ingenuity in dramas which pointed out that originality will always surpass monotony when it comes to attracting audience in the cut-throat world of entertainment.

Among the best dramas that got both the attention of the viewers as well as the approbation of the critics are:

Kabli Pulao

Kabli Pulao has made it to the top of the list due to the obvious reason of having an unconventional story which served as a treat for viewers who prefer out of the box projects.

It has broken stereotypes by showing that people from different backgrounds can fall in love and live life together, notwithstanding the barriers set by society.

The main character (Haji Mushtaq) is powerful whose persuasive personality captures the main realm of the story.

Performing ‘Haji Mushtaq’, Mohammad Ehteshamuddin has done justice to his written self, while on the other hand Sabeena Farooq as ‘Barbeena’ has earned the praise of all and sundry.

The phenomenon of love has been given primary significance as the drama has successfully shown how people belonging to different backgrounds meet and then get married despite the cultural differences.

Jeevan Nagar

This drama is based on a typical town in Punjab (named Jeevan Nagar) that embodies how the most powerful man in his area behaves in a way that not only maintains his position but also protects the residents from any odious happening.

A twist occurred when the plan of his rivals to make the area free from the man succeeds and in his absence, chaos and pandemonium become rampant.

Pakistani legend Sohail Ahmed has performed the character of ‘Babbar Shah’ and won wide appreciation.

However, one factor that has affected the story is the undue extension of the story involving an unexplainable absence of Babbar Shah from the scene.

May Ri

Following an untraditional line, it has shown the prevalent culture of child marriage and its effects on the couple. Child marriage is a menace that is still prevalent in many parts of Pakistan. It is a practice that shatters many dreams and destroys many lives.

After their marriage, the young couple is ill-prepared to face the realities. Often, they indulge in heated arguments.

Aina Asif as ‘Annie’ and Samar Abbas as ‘Fakhar’ are as good as each other with their excellent chemistry becoming the talk of the town.

However, the drama has also stirred a debate whether the ending should be based on the writer’s point or the viewers’ demand.

As a few people have found an issue with how the drama has ended arguing that Annie and Fakhar could have pursued their dreams while remaining married.

Tere Bin

It could not get better than Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi’s combo who have entertained the viewers with their superb dialogue delivery in ‘Tere Bin’.

Wahaj has played the role of Murtasim as a macho and stubborn man while Yumna performed at par with the role of the headstrong female. According to the story, both have just started a new journey after their marriage when the plot takes a new turn.





After many twists in the tale, Murtasim and Meerub have finally resolved all issues and live a happy life.

A majority of the drama lovers have loved the drama but a few of them protested against the scene involving marital rape.

Razia

Although it is not a drama but a mini-series, it has been allotted a space among the best TV projects produced in 2023 due to the far-reaching impacts it has on the viewers.

The story revolves around Razia, the firstborn daughter in her house where everyone desired a boy. Mahira Khan and Mohib Mirza have registered their indelible performances that captivated the attention.

The theme has touched on the problems faced by women while also showcasing the potential if given equal opportunities. Moreover, ‘Razia’ has established a high precedent by addressing every minor and major problem faced by women in Pakistani society.

Jannat Se Aagay

It could not be missed as a story written by Umera Ahmed would have always attracted viewers. It is also the comeback by the novelist who has given many hits before like ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’.

The drama has an unpredictable script, and keeps the audience engaged right till the end. The cast is up to the mark with their performance, especially Ramsha Khan’s stellar performance has added to its engagement value.

It is a must-watch for those who love Umera Ahmed’s classical and poetry like writing.

Although the story is told intriguingly, there are moments when the presentation of the story makes the project too tedious. More importantly, some scenes are dragged more than their requirements.

Siyah Series – Psychological thriller

Going excellently in the direction away from the traditional method, the drama industry of Pakistan also presented horror on TV in 2023.

What has made the Siyah Series so unique is the unexpected ending and thrilling entries of horrific creatures that cast a spell on the viewers.

The series is a compilation of ghastly horror stories embedded in the genres of supernatural, psychological thriller, suspense, urban legends, mythology and horror comedy.

The series consists of 25 stories and each has different cast members. Most importantly, the work of famous actor Affan Waheed has been loved by many. In the series, he goes to a hotel looking for a room only to find that it is inhabited by ghosts who find and kill humans.

One pitfall of the series is that the main actor was brutally eliminated by the evils as if he is some kind of villain.

Kuch Ankahi

Kuch Ankahi is another Pakistani drama to offer top-notch entertainment in 2023. The author and the cast with their powerful performances have succeeded in posing some thought-provoking queries.

The drama is well received and garnered the attention of viewers with the covering of varied topics in a single project as the author seemed to have relied upon ‘more the merrier’.

However, the attempt to address too many topics in one drama goes flat and has caused somewhat confusion in what should have been a masterpiece.

In contrast to Razia, who accomplished the project with accuracy, Kuch Ankahi fell short in many ways as the drama's monotony and plodding tempo reduced its entertaining value.

22 Qadam

This drama is another effort that followed an innovative plot instead of falling to run-off-the-mill lines of projects.

The play demonstrates how a little girl's passion, love, and talent for cricket sets her on the path to realising her aspirations with the unique dialogues of drama that made it deserving of attention.

There is nothing particularly endearing about the other characters, despite Hareem Farooq giving the character her all. In 22 Qadam, not even an actor like Wahaj Ali can make an impression because all characters are given equal preferences by the author and director.

Jaise Aapki Marzi

This drama has explored a gripping exploration of narcissism in a marriage that often resulted in abusing the other partner.

The cast – Dur e Fishan and Mikaal Zulfiqar – has lived up to their reputation. In particular, Mikaal’s performance as Sherry in a negative role is nothing short of amazing.

It is based on an engaging plot and explores the subject often left unspoken – narcissism in marriage.

The show serves as a mirror to the viewers, reflecting how relationships can turn sour when one partner becomes excessively self-absorbed, often at the expense of their spouse’s emotional well-being.

