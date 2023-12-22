Sydney Sweeney reacts to claims she was 'objectified' in Rolling Stones video

Entertainment Entertainment Sydney Sweeney reacts to claims she was 'objectified' in Rolling Stones video

The star is confident in her career choices

Follow on Published On: Fri, 22 Dec 2023 03:59:33 PKT

(Web Desk) - The Euphoria star, who appeared in the Rolling Stones' music video for their single "Angry" off their Hackney Diamonds album in September, addressed claims that she was "objectified" in the video.

"I felt hot," the Emmy-nominated actress told Glamour UK. "I picked my own outfit out of racks and racks of clothes. I felt so good in it."

Sweeney — who also spoke to the publication about her body being the subject of countless headlines — continued, "One of the questions I get is, 'Are you a feminist?' I find empowerment through embracing the body that I have."

She added, "I'm in a Rolling Stones video. How cool and iconic is that?

I felt so good. All the moves, everything I was doing was all freestyle. I mean, who else gets to roll around on the top of a convertible driving down Sunset Boulevard with police escorts?

It's the cool things in this career that I had no idea I'd get to do."

In an interview with French magazine Les Inrockuptibles earlier this month, Blur and Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn told the publication that he had problems with the Rolling Stones' "Angry" video.

"I listened to their new song and watched this horrible music video showing them at different stages of their lives on billboards," he said.

"And this young woman objectified. What the hell is this? There's something completely disconnected."

Seemingly unbothered with the outcry about the video, Sweeney also reflected on working with fiancé Jonathan Davino on the highly anticipated romantic comedy Anyone But You, in which she stars opposite Glen Powell.

"We produced [Anyone But You] together. Jonathan is my producing partner, so he helped put the whole thing together," she explained.

"It's really great to work with someone who knows you so well, who fully supports your ideas, your vision and your voice … and it's nice. I mean, who doesn't want to be with their best friend all the time?"