How fans react to Zahid Ahmed's post branding Netanyahu as terrorist

Some warn him that he would lose followers

(Web Desk) - Zahid Ahmed has caused stir on social media after labelling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a “terrorist”.

His outburst came after Instagram deleted one of his previous posts to which he replied: “Never thought I would witness it myself. But Instagram has removed my last post about the faces of Netanyahu, Rishi Sunak and Biden being the real terrorists. To hell with you Instagram. Will love to see you burn in hell on judgment day.”

Days before the incident, Zahid had shared an image on his social media pages of the above-mentioned individuals alongside the Afghan Taliban and captioned the photograph:

“We were forced to believe that this is what terrorists look like when the world now knows what terrorists look like.”

Zahid’s post divided fans, with some warning him that he would lose followers while others shared their own experiences of being shadow-banned.

One comment read: “My dear, you are losing tens of thousands of fans across India and other parts of the world by issuing unnecessary statements on Kashmir and the recent war between Israel and Hamas.

“You are one of the finest actors. Limit yourself to your field.”

Another added: “Your post was removed and my account was suspended for 24 hours just because I left a comment about how Facebook is restricting Palestine-related content.

“Seriously I didn’t use any profanity or curse words. Yet they suspended my account.

“I knew it was going to happen. That’s why I took a screenshot.”

Another said: “Yesterday I posted a video about boycotting Zara and some brands. I received a warning regarding my account.”

Alongside Zahid, many celebrities have shown their solidarity for Palestine and have used their platforms to raise awareness for the situation unfolding.

Just recently, Sanam Saeed expressed her disgust towards the fashion brand Zara for releasing an advertisement which allegedly mocked the violence in Palestine and demanded a boycott.