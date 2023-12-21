Hafeez Jalandhari being remembered on 41th death anniversary

He is paid tributes for his literary and national services

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The nation is observing 41th death anniversary of veteran poet and author of national anthem Hafeez Jalandhari on Thursday (today).

Hafeez Jalandhari is being paid homage for his phenomenal and landmark services for the country and its people.

He was born in Jalandhar, Punjab, British India on January 14, 1900. After the independence of Pakistan in 1947, he migrated to Lahore.

Besides being the author of the national anthem, Hafeez Jalandhari was a fine lyricist and the famous song of Malika Pukhraj “Abhi To Mein Jawan Hoon” was written by him.

Hafeez Jalandhari wrote short stories and also produced literature for children. The distinguishing feature of his work was patriotism.

Hafeez Jalandhari wrote “Shahnama e Islam” which was an Islamic history book that contains Islamic history in poetic form.

He got the title of Ferdowsi-e-Islam due to Shahnama e Islam. Hafeez also had meetings with Allama Muhammad Iqbal and inherited patriotism from him.

Hafeez had written numerous Nazms among which several collections have been published such as “Naghmat-e-Raz” and “Soz-o-Saz”.

In his poems, he used the old forms neatly, chose eloquent expressions, and made his poems a source of joy.

Jalandhari also wrote Kashmiri Anthem, ‘Watan Hamara Azad Kashmir’.

He wrote many patriotic songs during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965.

Jalandhari was awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz and Pride of Performance for his patriotic services.

He passed away on December 21, 1982, in Lahore at the age of 82.