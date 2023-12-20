Mahira Khan praises Yumna Zaidi for debut movie 'Nayab'

'Nayab' is scheduled for theatrical release on January 26 next year

(Web Desk) - Mahira Khan, known for her roles in movies like Raees and The Legend of Maula Jatt, showed her support for Yumna Zaidi, a leading TV star making her film debut in Nayab.

Mahira took to Instagram to share the official trailer of Nayab, expressing excitement for Yumna’s journey into cinema.

In her heartfelt message, Mahira conveyed confidence in Yumna’s performance and wished the entire Nayab team the best of luck.

Yumna, grateful for the encouragement, re-shared Mahira’s message with a “thank you” sticker.

After much anticipation, Yumna Zaidi is set to enter the film industry with Nayab, directed by Umair Nasir Ali.

The film’s synopsis promises a compelling coming-of-age story, intertwining a girl’s cricket dreams, her brother’s past, and the family’s profound journey.

The trailer, released on December 10, introduces Nayab as a determined young woman with a passion for cricket, challenging societal norms that underestimate women in sports.

Nayab not only explores her personal journey but also addresses broader issues of gender bias and the challenges women face in unconventional careers.

Featuring stellar performances from the cast, including Zaidi, Siddiqui, Sheikh, and Khan, Nayab is expected to be a thought-provoking cinematic experience.

Positioned as a game-changer, both on and off the screen, the film aims to inspire viewers to pursue their passions boldly and break free from societal constraints.

Nayab is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 26 next year.